Paynt acquires E-xact to support North American presence

The move establishes a new operational base in Vancouver, adding to Paynt’s existing locations in Connecticut and several European markets.

The acquisition brings E-xact’s Canadian infrastructure under Paynt’s management, including an annual processing volume of over CAD 3.5 billion across more than 50 million transactions. Founded more than two decades ago, E-xact is known for its focus on transaction speed and compatibility with commerce platforms, including Shopify, Magento, and WooCommerce.

Expansion plans and integration

Representatives from Paynt noted that the newly acquired Canadian operations will support a wider goal of building a scalable, transatlantic payments infrastructure.

According to Paynt officials, the addition of Vancouver as an operational hub allows for deeper engagement with partners and merchants in the region, while also bolstering the company’s ability to service unattended and online commerce environments. The firm confirmed it is reviewing further acquisition opportunities in the United States and expects to complete at least one additional transaction by the end of 2025.

It's worth noting that E-xact will continue to serve financial institutions, independent software vendors, and merchants through its API-driven gateway platform.





A closer look at Paynt

Paynt, which began operations in 2014, currently provides payment solutions throughout the European Economic Area and the UK. Its offerings span POS systems, integrated tipping functions, and financial services designed primarily for retail and hospitality businesses. At the time of writing, Paynt has a presence in Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Ireland, the UK, the USA and Canada.

In March 2024, Paynt introduced a cashless tipping solution named URocked in Ireland. At the time, the launch of the solution coincided with the opening of an Irish office. According to company representatives, the primary goal of URocked was to increase the income of staff in the hospitality industry.