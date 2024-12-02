PAY.NL and MyBank enter strategic agreement

As one of the first payment service providers operating on the Dutch ecommerce market, Pay.nl will add MyBank to its portfolio of online payment methods, including iDEAL, credit cards, Bancontact / Mister Cash, PayPal, Giropay and Sofortbanking.

MyBank (for ecommerce) is already supported by several other payment service providers, including Worldline and Smart2Pay.

MyBank is an e-authorisation solution that enables customers to pay for their online purchases via their regular online or mobile banking environment.