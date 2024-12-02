PayNet launches MY TouristPay app for Malaysia's visitors





This app allows international travellers to make payments using the DuitNow QR network without needing a Malaysian bank account. Through this launch, PayNet aims to digitise local businesses for the global digital economy.

Moreover, the app supports over 1.9 million touchpoints within the DuitNow QR network as a part of PayNet’s strategy to develop a sustainable community through digital payments.





MY TouristPay app features and capabilities

MY TouristPay is set to enhance the shopping experience for tourists, particularly in non-urban areas, and support the growth of small businesses across Malaysia. Moreover, the app will reform the way tourists experience Malaysia, especially in areas where cash and QR are the only ways to pay.

PayNet’s new app is accessible through Google Play Store and Apple App Store allows tourists to add their Mastercard or Visa credit/debit card details and scan DuitNow QR codes for transactions.

PayNet has officially stated that its seamless transactions are set to improve the overall travelling experience and contribute to local economies, sustainable tourism, and community upliftment.





Previous payment developments in Malaysia

At the beginning of December 2023, Payments Network Malaysia (PayNet) partnered with Ant Group to enable travellers from eight countries to use DuitNow QR in Malaysia.

Through this collaboration, travellers using Alipay+ partner e-wallets can make digital payments by scanning PayNet’s DuitNow QR at its network of over 1.8 million merchant touchpoints nationwide. With this move, the two companies intended to increase international tourism and trade among Malaysia and eight other countries, including China, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Mongolia, Macau, South Korea, and Thailand.

In May 2023, Bank Indonesia (BI) and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) announced the commercial launch of Indonesia – Malaysia cross-border QR payment linkage for instant retail payments. The linkage enables an increased number of Indonesians and Malaysians to carry out instant retail payments in either region by scanning Quick Response Code Indonesian Standard (QRIS) or the DuitNow QR codes (the national QR code solutions for Indonesia and Malaysia, respectively) at physical stores or online merchants leveraging services provided by participating FIs.

Moreover, Mastercard launched a Data and Services (D&S) hub in Kuala Lumpur to support its clients in the Asia-Pacific region with a range of offerings that go beyond basic transactions. These solutions span across areas such as cybersecurity, credit risk, and data analytics.