PayNearMe's MoneyLine augments payments for Maverick Gaming

MoneyLine’s turnkey integration with IGT PlaySports enables Maverick to process cards, cash, and mobile-first deposit methods, including Apple Pay, PayPal, and Venmo, plus payout options, including push to debit.











More payment options for iGamers

Officials from PayNearMe said that as the industry becomes more sophisticated, players want modern and mobile-first deposit methods and faster payouts. PayNearMe gives operators the ability to offer cash, cards, ACH, Apple Pay, PayPal, and Venmo for deposits, and payout options such as push to debit, PayPal, and Venmo for funds availability in minutes as opposed to days.

Maverick Gaming can also benefit from MoneyLine’s Cardless Cash at ATM feature, giving iGaming and sports betting players a cardless ATM option to withdraw their funds in cash at more than 22,000 ATMs.

PayNearMe provides a complete payment platform for online sports betting and iGaming, focusing on removing friction to enable operators to deliver an augmented player journey. With one platform and integration, operators can facilitate deposits and payouts using data to automate decisioning and better manage payment experiences that ultimately reduce costs and increase revenue.

PayNearMe operates and processes payments for licensed online sports betting and iGaming operators in 22 US states and is expanding its gaming footprint as new states legalise online sports betting and iGaming.





More information about PayNearMe

PayNearMe develops technology to facilitate the end-to-end customer payment experience, making it easy for businesses to manage and accept payments. Its modern, flexible, and reliable platform is built from the ground up to increase engagement, improve operational efficiency, and drive down the total cost of accepting payments.