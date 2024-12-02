PayNearMe partners Blackhawk Network to extend financial services reach

PayNearMe customers will be to pay with cash for rent, bills, online purchases and other goods and services at retail locations within Blackhawk’s network. Currently, Casey’s General Stores is the first retailer to accept the new financial services offering. The adoption allows more rural Americans to make electronic payments with cash.

In 2016, 27% of US households are unbanked or underbanked. The companies hope that the new partnership will extend ecommerce reach to areas with poor banking infrastructure.

PayNearMe accepts cash payments for electronic purchases at more than 17,000 national and local non-profits, businesses and government organizations.