PayNearMe integrates NCR Atleos' API platform

PayNearMe – NCR Atleos integration details

Representatives from PayNearMe stated that Atleos’ cardless cash access API aims to reduce the tension points associated with traditional methods of accessing cash from a gaming app. By integrating Atleos’ technology and its nationwide footprint of ATMs, the company’s clients can enable their players to access their winnings from stores they’re already frequenting. Considering that cash still remains an integral part of the player experience, Atleos’ objective is to offer a scaled physical infrastructure powered by their API platform to provide a convenient and simplified experience to players.



According to Atleos’ officials, with this integration, PayNearMe can enable its clients to enhance the user experience and attract more players by offering them the option to withdraw their winnings from the company's ATMs across the US. With this partnership, the two companies aim to increase foot traffic to partner merchants with supported ATMs in a scalable, self-service manner.





PayNearMe’s past developments





Moreover, in July 2023, PayNearMe



With its MoneyLine platform, PayNearMe wants to simplify end-to-end money movement for iGaming and sports betting operators. The company offers payment experience across touchpoints with players, including cashiering, deposits, payouts, cash at cage, and engagements, among others. Recently, Tipico, a Malta-based sports betting and iGaming operator, selected PayNearMe’s platform to streamline its payment operations. Through this integration, Tipico aims to centralise various deposit and withdrawal solutions onto a single platform.Moreover, in July 2023, PayNearMe integrated Cash App Pay into its suite of services to enhance the customer payment experience. Through this, PayNearMe’s clients can offer their users the capability to pay bills in a more convenient manner with their Cash App accounts. The integration also provides businesses and companies with more options for payments and transactions.

More information about Atleos

Headquartered in the US, Atleos enables banks and retailers to deliver self-service banking experience for consumers. The company aims to help clients expand their reach, provide greater financial access for customers, as well as to reduce operational complexity through technologies, global service capabilities, and knowledge of operating ATM networks.