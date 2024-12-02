PayNearMe assists Dallas Area Rapid Transit with customer cash management

The company has launched a new GoPass card, which is enabled for NFC. Fares can be loaded onto the existing DART GoPass app or the new DART GoPass card. The new cash loading option and GoPass cards will be available beginning with March 2017 at retail locations including participating 7-Eleven and Fidelity Express stores, as well as certain stores to whom Blackhawk Network distributes. Travellers can present the app on their smartphone to any store within PayNearMes retail network and pay in cash to load DART fare value, just as if they are making a purchase in store.

The GoPass card is NFC enabled allowing readers in each transit vehicle to automatically deduct the right amount from the users account. Each card can be registered by its user, making it easy to restore balances if the card is lost or stolen.

PayNearMe is a technology company which provides consumers with an electronic way to pay with cash using their mobile device. The PayNearMe Bill Pay app, available in the Google Play store and iTunes App Store, enables consumers to pay for cable and phone bills, insurance, utilities, rent, loans and much more with cash.