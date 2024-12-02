PayMongo launches PayMongo Wallet in the Philippines

Regarding this new product launch, PayMongo officials stated that the PayMongo Wallet is intended to simplify financial transactions for SMEs by offering a secure and accessible solution designed for their needs. They noted that the wallet is designed to streamline online business operations and improve financial management, which can assist Filipino SMEs in adapting to the digital economy.

Acknowledging the significant role that SMEs play in the local economy, PayMongo officials emphasised that the wallet is specifically developed to support these businesses as they continue to engage in digital commerce. The wallet provides a range of features to aid in financial management, such as tools for managing cash flow, tracking transactions, expediting payouts, and integrating with various platforms. These capabilities are intended to enhance both financial oversight and operational efficiency for businesses.

To ensure security, PayMongo has implemented robust measures that comply with standards set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), including PCI-DSS and SOC2 certifications.

Other developments from PayMongo

In April 2024, PayMongo has evolved from a payment gateway company into a digital financial services solutions provider to drive digital economic growth, according to PayMongo officials cited by ManilaStandard. The news was revealed during the company’s fifth-anniversary celebration.

Since 2019, PayMongo has been striving to revolutionise online payment solutions in the Philippines. As one of the country’s most important online payment gateway providers, the company has continuously pushed for inclusive digital entrepreneurship, aimting to help businesses of all sizes to thrive in the digital landscape. In essence, PayMongo has undergone a noteworthy transformation, branching out beyond payments to create a more inclusive and integrated financial ecosystem.