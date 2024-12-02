Paymob partners with Woo for MENA payments

This collaboration integrates Paymob’s payment solutions directly into the WooCommerce Marketplace, offering merchants streamlined access to a variety of digital payment options. As a result of the partnership, merchants using WooCommerce can now integrate over 50 global and local payment methods, including options like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and regional alternatives.

The integration aims to simplify the checkout process by providing a secure and seamless experience with embedded 3D Secure and PCI compliance. Mobile optimization is a key feature, ensuring that merchants can offer a reliable payment experience across devices.













Paymob Checkout also enables faster payment processing, with next-day settlements (T+1) for most methods and instant settlements in select markets. Additional features such as multi-currency support and retry options for failed transactions are included to enhance payment success rates and improve customer satisfaction.

Furthermore, Paymob will soon be integrated into Woo’s onboarding process, making it easier for new merchants to set up their stores and begin accepting payments quickly.





What does the future hold?

The ecommerce market in MENA is expected to grow significantly, reaching USD 50 billion by 2025, driven by factors like increased smartphone penetration and a young, tech-savvy population. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are at the forefront of this shift but continue to face challenges in accessing the tools necessary to scale their operations.

Founded in 2015, Paymob currently serves 390,000 merchants across the MENA region, providing a comprehensive suite of digital payment solutions through its gateway, POS terminals, and app. The partnership with Woo strengthens Paymob's position as a key player in the region’s digital commerce landscape.