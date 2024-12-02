Paymob partners with Khazenly to digitalise Egyptian merchants

The strategic partnership creates an end-to-end ecosystem that combines Paymob’s multiple digital payment acceptance and payout solutions with Khazenly’s digital fulfilment and warehousing services. Merchants in the ecosystem also have access to Paymob’s real-time payments reporting dashboard for instant financial visibility. The innovative technology integration will transform how merchants do business in Egypt, resulting in streamlined operations and more efficient transaction lifecycles, while expanding merchants’ customer base.











Digitising B2B payments for merchants

Paymob’s officials said that this partnership with Khazenly demonstrates their commitment to digitise B2B payments which are central to the digital transformation of any business. By combining their value proposition with that of Khazenly, they are creating a comprehensive, digital B2B logistics and payments solution. As the agents of inclusive growth in any economy, SMEs in Egypt will benefit the most from this partnership with Khazenly, which will open new opportunities for them.

According to representatives from Khazenly, their core mission is to grow the ecommerce market across Egypt and the region. Hence, partnering up with one of the region’s e-payment players, Paymob, is important for them, as they believe that together they can enable the transition from offline to online for all their merchants via offering comprehensive solutions from first mile to payment services.





Enabling online shopping for SMEs

Since its founding in Egypt in 2015, Paymob has offered its merchants comprehensive payment acceptance methods. Now, Paymob’s omnichannel payments infrastructure enables online and in-store payment methods via its gateway, point of sale (POS), and Paymob app products. Its offering also includes financial technologies that enable merchants to manage and grow their businesses in the digital economy. The fintech currently serves 170,000 merchants in its network across MENA-P.

Khazenly's logistics platform is shaping the future of e-commerce in Egypt with its convenient, affordable and easy to use omni-channel solution that helps merchants grow their businesses and supercharge the digitalization of their fulfilment processes. Launched in 2021, Khazenly’s technology and business model allow its merchants and social commerce retailers to optimize their fulfilment processes digitally when selling online (B2C), via retail stores (B2B), marketplaces, cross-border or a combination of these channels.





