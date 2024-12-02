



PayMint offers fintech services for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Egypt. In 2022, the company achieved a seven-figure seed funding round from the AUR Fintech Fund, which is a part of AUR Capital, to facilitate its growth in the SME fintech market. Its latest development underlines PayMint's commitment to partnering with fintech companies to deliver adaptable solutions that promote financial inclusion, in alignment with the vision set forth by the Egyptian government and the Central Bank of Egypt. The initiative aims to facilitate the shift towards a cashless society by providing comprehensive digital solutions tailored to meet customer needs.

Fostering financial inclusion and independence

The new card is set to enable PayMint customers to carry out everyday transactions, including cash withdrawals, purchases, and online shopping within Egypt. Cardholders will be able to track their usage, view their available balance, and manage their cards via the mobile application. This action aligns with PayMint’s strategy to upgrade its offerings as a fintech company in Egypt, fostering electronic financial transactions and minimising dependence on cash to support the government's vision for a cashless society.

Furthermore, achieving the PCI-DSS certification highlighted’s PayMint's dedication to international standards for customer data security and payment processes. This global benchmark confirms the security protocols of payment gateways, ecommerce platforms, and banks, safeguarding customer data privacy and prohibiting the storage of sensitive information.

Representatives from PayMint stated that through this collaboration, their company intends to deliver a better experience for its customers, upgrading its array of services for both individuals and businesses. The new card is designed for individual customers, such as permanent and temporary employees, freelancers, and suppliers, allowing them to receive their financial payments and enjoy the benefits of card services.