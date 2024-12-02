Paymetric, Ingenico join forces for global expansion

The agreement also allows merchants to offer their customers payment solutions for every channel, including ecommerce and mobile applications.

Ingenico Payment Services provides ecommerce, multi-channel, financial and marketing solutions and it helps merchants manage, collect and secure their payments. Ingenico Payment Services is part of the Ingenico Group.

In recent news, Pogopost, a postcard on demand service, has been selected by the Victoria & Albert Museum as a technology partner to enable fans of the museums iconic images to send them as postcards to friends and family straight from their phones, via an in-app payment solution provided by Ingenico Payment Services.