Paymerang launches Receivables Automation

Paymerang introduces the Receivables Automation product, simplifying accounts receivable and equipping businesses with real-time cash flow data. This expansion reflects Paymerang's mission to give financial professionals the tools and insights they need to thrive in a dynamic business environment.











Increasing the efficiency of financial operations

This innovative solution streamlines and accelerates invoice-to-cash processes, saving time and increasing efficiency, while also minimising the risk of errors. Real-time insights and analytics enable decision-making and enhance cash flow. Paymerang's team adds valuable assistance throughout the adoption process to allow finance professionals to work smarter, focusing on strategic financial goals.

The Receivables Automation product is driven by a strategic integration with Fiserv, a global provider of payments and financial services technology. Fiserv gives the ability to Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) like Paymerang to broaden their capabilities by enabling card payment acceptance and cost-effective processing for merchants.

This integration allows Paymerang to offer comprehensive credit card merchant processing capabilities to businesses across the US. By leveraging the expertise, industry knowledge, and sophisticated ISV payments engine of Fiserv, Paymerang is now able to seamlessly integrate credit card processing into its suite of financial automation tools, providing businesses with a one-stop solution for managing their financial transactions.

Executives from Paymerang said that their commitment to transforming the Office of the CFO remains unchanged. The addition of the Receivables Automation product exemplifies their mission to provide CFOs and finance teams with innovative solutions that drive efficiency and improve financial outcomes.





Previous news from Paymerang

In April 2023, Paymerang has acquired KwikTag, an invoice automation provider for Microsoft Dynamics ERP systems, and Sypht, an AI data platform.

This marked Paymerang's second acquisition since receiving investment from Aldrich Capital in 2018. The acquisition aligns with Paymerang's strategic roadmap, bringing products with expertise and integrations in the Microsoft ERP ecosystem, a proprietary AI platform for CFO solutions, and an international presence in over twenty-five countries.

Both acquired companies being SaaS-based, their integration into Paymerang is expected to enhance productivity, with KwikTag customers gaining immediate access to Paymerang's payment automation solution.





What does Paymerang do?

Paymerang provides a streamlined invoice and payment automation platform that brings accounts payable (AP) departments into the modern age. The company’s platform saves AP departments thousands of hours annually, enhances visibility, increases accuracy, and improves efficiency while reducing paper, fraud risks, and operating costs.