PaymentWorld, Xcaliber to enforce a fraud and chargeback software platform

PaymentWorld provides an All-in-one Payment Software solution designed to for B2B and B2C merchants. The Platform supports online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice and manual payments. The company’s platform includes a suite of fraud prevention and chargeback management tools built-in so merchants can accept more orders, from more customers, and in more places.

With this addition, PaymentWorld encompasses a tool that comes with a full fraud platform built-in from Xcaliber Solutions, Verifi, Ethoca, and 3-D Secure.

Xcaliber fully manages chargebacks to protect businesses against invalid disputes and friendly fraud, with the goal of recovering lost revenue, reducing risk and protecting their bottom line. Through Xcaliber, Verifi CDRN and Ethoca Alerts can stop chargebacks before they happen and can prevent up to 40% of fraud and non-fraud related chargebacks so businesses keep more sales.