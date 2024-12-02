Paymentwall, Toss to connect global merchants with the Korean market

Due to the agreement, Paymentwall will integrate Toss into its global payment platform, allowing merchants worldwide to process in South Korea with Toss’ payments channel. Toss has over 11 million registered users and delivers consumer financial services, including online payments for both physical and digital goods.

Paymentwall has been present in South Korea since 2015. In the past few years, the company has cooperated with other Korean companies such as LG Electronics, Kakao Games, Samsung, Vertigo, and Webzen.