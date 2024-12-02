Paymentwall, Tencent partner to make WeChat Pay global

WeChat Pay has over 600 million active users and processes USD 1.5 trillion in Chinese digital payments, which accounts for 30% of all online transactions made in 2016. Through the integration with Paymentwall, merchants in Europe, the US, Latin America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East will be able to process WeChat payments.

The payment provider supports over 150 payment methods around the world, and merchants can gain access to all of them through an API integration. Similarly, business owners do not have to establish an entity in China to accept payments through the Tencent app.

Paymentwall supports worldwide payments with credit and debit cards, mobile payments, e-wallets, bank transfers, prepaid cards and connects global transactions from 190 countries.