Paymentwall rolls out Terminal3 as payment platform for gaming industry

Realising that gaming clients require enhanced fraud protection, quicker transaction analysis, and integrated customer service to resolve user inquiries quickly, Paymentwall decided to provide these game-focused services to support players, according to the CEO of the company.

Terminal3 gaming merchants will be assisted by account managers who are experts in gaming or who are gamers themselves. Customer service will still exist as a basic offering, while more than 150 local payment methods, credit card processing, the Mint prepaid card payment option, and the Mobiamo mobile payments platform will all be available to gaming companies for payments coverage. Currently, the solution is available in public beta and is expected to launch its services globally by the end of 2018.

A Terminal3 Store has also been launched by Paymentwall. There, game companies can list their games and sell them directly to gamers in four initial markets: Southeast Asia, India, Turkey, and Brazil.

Paymentwall for Games partnered with more than 50,000 small, medium, and large size merchants, with large gaming companies, the list of clients including Tencent, Netease, KakaoGames, Sega, Bandai Namco, GoodGames Studios, Bigpoint, Wargaming, and Gameforge.