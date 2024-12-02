Paymentwall partners LG to improve Smart TV apps monetization

LG Smart TV app owners can accept payments worldwide using credit or debit cards, bank transfers, mobile payments and many more provided by Paymentwall. Its Smart TV payment product provides a checkout where users can pay through their remote control by entering their credit or debit card numbers, as well as prepaid MINT epins. They can also now use their laptop, tablet or smartphone to execute the payment. For laptop and tablet users, they need to visit the special link generated to make a payment.

For mobile phone users, they need to scan a QR code using their phone and to complete their transaction on their smart phones. The special link and the QR code leads to more than 140 payment methods such as Visa, MasterCard, AliPay, Sofort, iDeal, Paysafecard and many more, allowing the LG Smart TV app owners to achieve global coverage in payments. They will then be able to reach users wherever they are - whether in developed or emerging markets - and widen their audience.