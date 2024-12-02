Paymentwall launches payment suite for smart TVs

Those applications can include games, movies and other content on smart TVs, which are connected to the internet. Market research firm NPD predicts that by 2015, there will be more than 200 million internet-enabled TVs in the US.

With the Paymentwall solution on their smart TVs, consumers can browse through applications using a remote control or secondary devices such as smartphones. When they see something they want, they can buy it. PW Smart TV enables the developers to accept payments from consumers worldwide via a number of checkout methods and approximately 120 different payment options, including credit and debit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, prepaid cards, mobile payments and others.

Paymentwall’s solution has cross-platform functionality, allowing inputs via remote controls or other devices. It enables developers to accept payments in approximately 80 currencies.

Founded in 2010, Paymentwall has processed payments for nearly 150 million unique users across around 50,000 merchants. Rivals include Braintree (part of PayPal), Apple Pay, Stripe, Boku and Adyen. Paymentwall is self-funded. Paymentwall set up a technology platform that would enable the developers to accept not just credit cards and mobile payments but other solutions like prepaid cards, digital currencies, and e-wallets.