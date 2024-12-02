Paymentwall expands in Ukraine

Its newly hired team members will work on its recently launched products: ‘Terminal3,’ a platform for launching, promoting, and monetising video games, and ‘FasterPay,’ an e-wallet and international payment system accepting payments via Visa, Mastercard, and bank transfers.

The first Paymentwall office opened in Kyiv in 2004 and still remains one of the main development centres of the company.

The company has offices in 15 more locations: Bangalore, Beijing, Berlin, Hanoi, Lisbon, London, Manila, Moscow, New Delhi, Novosibirsk, Phoenix (Arizona, US), San Francisco, Seoul, Shenzhen, and Sofia.

The original version of this story appeared in East-West Digital News, a partner of The Paypers.