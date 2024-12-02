Paymentus partners with Yardi for advanced property billing

This designation enables property managers to access Paymentus' advanced billing and payment features directly through the Yardi Voyager platform. The Paymentus omnichannel SaaS-based solution seamlessly integrates with Voyager, offering property managers enhanced bill management, modern payment options, and reporting functionality to complement traditional payment methods.

Automation of rent and fee notifications, along with instant payment capabilities for residents, is facilitated through various methods and channels, including PayPal, Venmo, digital wallets, digitised cash, web, mobile, pay-by-phone, and pay-by-text. Real-time payment posting and reporting provide up-to-the-minute payment status, while a simplified, single reporting view allows users to monitor payment methods and data across multiple properties.

In the company press release, officials from Paymentus emphasised the significance of payment optionality and functionality in driving positive payment behaviours. The same source reveals that, in the context of various marketplaces, including property management, the adoption of modern, real-time payment methods is observed to outpace other payment methods. Officials highlighted the importance of offering a simplified and streamlined bill pay experience, with diverse payment options, as a critical business imperative, especially considering the average household managing 15 bills monthly.

More information about the two companies

The press release further reveals that Paymentus, a provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions, serves over 1,900 billers and financial institutions across North America.

The company's omnichannel platform offers consumers secure and flexible electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channels and types. The proprietary Instant Payment Network (IPN) by Paymentus connects IPN partners' platforms and tens of thousands of billers to Paymentus' integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities.

In May 2023, Paymentus revealed the extension of its partnership with Oracle to provide worldwide energy and water sector utilities with multiple billing and payment tools. Multiple enterprises and utilities around the world leverage the solutions provided by the Oracle Energy and Water CIS platforms in order to optimise meter data management, billing capabilities, and customer care services in a single, easy-to-use product that supports the requirements of modern utilities’ client care operations.

As for Yardi, it is a developer of industry-leading software catering to real estate companies worldwide. The company collaborates with clients to drive innovation in the real estate industry.