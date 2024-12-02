Paymentus extends its partnership with Oracle





The companies completed recently an extensive testing process to fully validate the incorporation of the Paymentus Instant Payment Network (IPN) and the electronic bill presentment and payment platform (EBPP) in Oracle Energy and Water’s automated, as well as in seamless Customer Information Systems (CIS).

Multiple enterprises and utilities around the world leverage the solutions provided by the Oracle Energy and Water CIS platforms in order to optimise meter data management, billing capabilities, and customer care services in a single, easy-to-use product that supports the requirements of modern utilities’ client care operations.

Following the partnership, Paymentus will offer users a validated platform that was tested across Oracle Energy and Water’s CIS applications, which will assure the clients that their investment is protected. Included in the list of solutions are the Oracle Utilities Customer Care and Billing, Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter, Oracle Customer Experience (CX) for Utilities, and the Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Service.

By leveraging data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and behavioural science from across the enterprise, Oracle focuses on influencing positive user behaviours on an extended scale. Alongside Paymentus, the company will continue to offer its products to improve the way energy and water organisations prioritise the customer experience with secure, flexible, and effective billing and payment processes.

While using the Paymentus platform, clients have the possibility to accept online, mobile, text, kiosk, point-of-sale, agent-assisted, and IVR payments. Furthermore, they can offer flexible payment options such as PayPal, AmazonPay, Venmo, ACH, credit, debit, crypto, digitised cash, and more to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of the users.







Oracle’s recent partnerships and product launches

US-based cloud technology company Oracle offers its clients, customers, and partners an effective and secure suite of services. Included in this is the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) which was designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud, while allowing them to engage with Oracle through the use of tracks aligned with their market strategy. The company had several product launches and partnerships in the last couple of months.

In February 2023, the company launched Oracle Banking Cloud Services, a new suite of componentised and composable cloud-native services. The six new services were designed to offer banks the ability to process scalable corporate demand deposit accounts, process real-time ISO20022 worldwide payments, manage APIs, manage enterprise-wide limits and collateral, enroll and originate retail customers and clients, as well as create new self-service digital experiences.

Earlier in the same month, Japan-based Mizuho Bank decided to modernise its legacy banking system for its international operations by partnering with Oracle. The aim of the deal involved Mizuho integrating Oracle’s banking services to support critical functions, such as direct deposit accounts and liquidity management, at its operations in important overseas offices.



