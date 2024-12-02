PaymentsMB selects Cardstream to support European expansion

Cardstream will act as PaymentsMB’s passport into Europe, making introductions to acquirers and driving technical integration. In addition, Cardstream’s suite of features will enable control of transaction routing through tokenisation and velocity checking that will ensure PaymentMB’s merchants remain within their designated transaction thresholds.

Cardstream’s ecosystem comprises an Open Payment Network of Partners, platforms, and payment technologies. At the centre of this is the Cardstream Payment Hub, an open and compliant white-label cloud platform that allows businesses to access the Open Payment Network through a single integration.