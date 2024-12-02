Payments technology startup Modo announces new product for merchants

/Checkout increases basket size and the lifetime value of customers by expanding the number and type of payments options. Moreover, /Checkout enables merchants to see the total cost of payments on a transaction-by-transaction basis to facilitate reducing overhead operational cost.

By connecting to Modo’s /Checkout API, merchants have the flexibility to work with multiple PSPs, networks, and payment methods. The product’s dashboard gives merchants one view into their payment stack for the full lifecycle of a transaction from initiation to settlement and reconciliation to errors and chargebacks.

In 2018, Modo has announced a partnership with one of the largest airlines in the UAE, Etihad Airways. For more information about Modo, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.