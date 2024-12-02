Payments startup Stripe expands global footprint

Stripe announced the opening of an office in Mexico City to capitalise on the mobile-payment and e-commerce growth in the region. According to CNBC, the company plans to work with newer startups in South and Latin America, as well as incumbent partners like Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and CitiBank.

Stripe’s investors include Tiger Global, Andreessen Horowitz, Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, Google’s venture arm Capital G, Sequoia Capital, and Kleiner Perkins. The company already operates in 34 countries and has engineering hubs in San Francisco, Seattle, Dublin, and Singapore. In 2019, it expanded into Estonia, Poland, Greece, Lithuania, Latvia, and Malaysia.