Payments start-up PesaPal expands into Zimbabwe

The focus for the Zimbabwe entry is e-commerce, tourism, hotels, school fees and bill payments. PesaPal already provides similar payment services in Kenya, but it also has operations in Tanzania, Uganda.

Locally, the company is working to integrate mobile payment service such as EcoCash. They are also working on Bank to PesaPal wallet and mobile to PesaPal wallet solutions and are in discussions with local financial institutions to have this in place.

Zimbabwe is a fertile ground for payments start-ups targeting e-commerce companies as payment options that are available in other countries like PayPal have some restrictions locally. Local banks have also been reluctant to embrace e-commerce so far.

PesaPal enables individuals and businesses to make and accept payments in Africa. PesaPal payments work on the internet and directly on the handset. PesaPal partners with banks, Mobile Network Operators and credit card companies to give consumers as many payment options as possible.