Payments provider Truevo partners with Temenos

Truevo is a licensed financial institution serving the corporate wholesale market. The company selected Temenos Infinity, the digital front office product, and Temenos T24 Transact, the core banking, as well as Temenos Payments Hub and Financial Crime Mitigation, to benefit from an end-to-end digital platform.

As a payment services provider, Truevo processes payments for businesses from front to back, from enabling payment transactions and managing card settlements, to general ledger, accounting, and financial crime mitigation. As part of its growth plans, the company has decided to expand its addressable market by targeting the global fintech community for the first time.