Payments provider Flywire acquires OnPlan Holdings

The acquisition enables Flywire to provide an end-to-end solution with capabilities like invoicing, secure payment processing, consumer engagement, recurring payments, automated payment plans, payment tracking, reconciliation, and past due payments.

OnPlan will also give Flywire the ability to support the full spectrum of its clients’ payment and receivables needs – both domestic and international. Clients will have a fully integrated solution, while also having access to its extensive partner ecosystem in the US.

OnPlan’s vertical-specific solutions address key revenue lifecycle management needs in healthcare and higher education. OnPlan Health is a web portal and payment solution that allows to settle balances for patients with high out-of-pocket costs.

OnPlanU is a student billing and payment solution that enables colleges and universities to automate account setup and payments in advance, and engage with students and parents to setup tailored payment schedules