Payments company Allied Wallet opens new office in Thailand

The new office is aimed at supporting the growth of ecommerce in Thailand and enabling regional businesses to accept payment options including PAYSBUY and 123, which are cash-based bank transfer type payment options, as well as TrueMoney and Easy2Pay, which are e-wallet type payment options.

Notably, in August 2019 Allied Wallet Africa integrated with J2Store, PrestaShop, as well as X-Cart in order to strengthen its ecommerce capabilities. J2Store is a mobile-friendly shopping cart and ecommerce solution, PrestaShop offers ecommerce management solutions in over 150 countries, while X-Cart has a feature set that encourages shoppers to continue browsing before checking out, aiming to perpetuate more sales.