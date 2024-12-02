Payments company Adyen valued at up to USD 8.3 bln

Existing shareholders in Adyen, whose customers also include Uber and eBay, are selling a stake of up to 14.2% in the financial technology company.

Adyen is debt-free and profitable, and its listing, in the form of a secondary share offering, had been seen as one of the most prominent in Europe in 2018, after several were shelved last month.

Adyen forecasts medium term net revenue growth of 25-30% per year, and of at least 40% in 2018. That follows a 2017 net revenue rise of 38% to EUR 218 million.

Visit our online payments company database to find out more about Adyens services and offering.