Payments company Adyen plans Amsterdam listing in June

Sources told Reuters last month the company is eyeing a valuation of EUR 6-9 billion, making it the largest European tech IPO since Spotify’s listing.

In a statement, Adyen said existing shareholders are targeting the sale of a 15% stake.

Rumors and speculation about a possible IPO have been circulating for quite some time. The decision to go public takes place amidst a consolidation of the payments market.

In February 2018, Adyen became the principal payments processor of eBay, a role previously held by PayPal.

