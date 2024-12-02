Payments Canada proposes new rule for debit payments in Canada

The underlying goal of the Proposed Rule is the transition towards digital payments and decreasing reliance on cash transactions. In conjunction with the Proposed Rule, Payments Canada released a consultation paper on Delayed Authorization POS, which is open for feedback until June 23, 2019.

The Proposed Rule relaxes the current requirement that POS transactions be submitted and authorised in real-time. This allows merchants to offer debit payments in situations in which real-time authorisation is not feasible and therefore increases the available options for consumers.

Other key aspects of the Proposed Rule: