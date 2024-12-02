Payments app Chillr logs on to UPI

Backwaters Technology, which owns the Chillr app, also plans to provide its platform for automated lending to banks and is in talks for a fresh round of fund raising.

Until now, Chillr was facilitating account-to-account transfers by signing up with partner banks. The app gets its access to the interbank fund transfer platform through HDFC Bank. It is planned that Chillr, which started as a peer-to-peer payment app, will use UPI for in-store payments using scan and pay as well as for online payments.