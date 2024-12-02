Paymentology receives Visa Cloud Connect Certification





Aligned with Visa’s cloud-first strategy, Paymentology is one of the first issuer processors in Europe to achieve Visa Cloud Connect for its payments platform, allowing it to improve its services for fintechs, banking, and telco clients by connecting the global VCC network.











The collaboration’s capabilities

Considering the current digital environment, fintechs, banks, and telcos aim to expand globally and operate across borders. Yet, they often encounter challenges, including costs associated with local data centres, implementing specialised hardware, compliance with regional standards, and coordination with local partners. These issues can decrease service deployment and delay customer adoption.



Through this collaboration, Visa and Paymentology intend to directly eliminate these issues. Paymentology’s platform securely connects to VisaNet through cloud-based infrastructure, providing a complete suite of Visa products, removing data centre costs, simplifying transactions, and ensuring data security and increased performance. This aims to enhance security, accelerate service rollout, reduce delays in customer adoption, and deliver a more reliable, scalable, and secure platform.



As part of Paymentology’s cloud-first initiative, the company has VCC end-point active zones across Europe to ensure optimal uptime for its clients while more markets will be launched as part of the collaborative roadmap. According to Paymentology’s officials, this collaboration solidifies the company and Visa’s relationship, and, by having all of its infrastructure in the cloud, illustrates its commitment to innovation. Moreover, Europe represents the first step in the company’s global rollout plan, with the two companies intending to replicate their cloud-first objective of enabling payments on a global scale by targeting Paymentology’s key markets across APAC, LATAM, Africa, and MENA.





Previous developments from Paymentology