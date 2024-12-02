



Following this announcement, Sticitt will focus on helping a generation of South African children with healthy financial habits from schools with a strong and secure financial foundation.

In addition, the collaboration aims to optimise the manner in which schools handle finances and the way children establish healthy money habits from a young age. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on the Paymentology x Sticitt partnership

Sticitt was developed in order to enable schools to increase revenue generated from parents and the wider community while automating payment reconciliations and reporting. The platform simplifies the process of making school-related transactions for parents, learners, and visitors, thereby increasing possible school revenue and reducing its finance administration burdens. At the same time, schools benefit from more efficient financial operations, being enabled to focus on their mission of providing vibrant learning environments.

In addition to streamlining school payments, Sticitt will continue to offer parents a practical tool to teach their children six healthy money habits through basic everyday actions (these include earning through doing, spending wisely, planning and budgeting carefully, as well as saving for tomorrow, investing for the future, and sharing for collective success). By facilitating the disbursement of funds to children, Sticitt will enable kids to take control over their financial affairs under parental supervision, fostering the development of crucial financial habits needed for lifelong success.

Through this partnership, Paymentology and Sticitt also aim to accelerate the development of a brighter financial future for South Africa’s youth, one that will have a lasting impact on their lives.