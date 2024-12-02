Paymentology partners with Mastercard for Cloud Edge integration

This development is part of Paymentology’s ongoing cloud-first strategy aimed at delivering advanced payment solutions globally. The certification with Mastercard’s Cloud Edge aligns with Paymentology’s strategic focus on cloud-based services.

Mastercard’s Cloud Edge facilitates connections to its network through various cloud providers, supporting multiple hybrid connectivity models. This infrastructure is intended to assist fintechs, issuer banks, and other partners in launching new payment services securely and efficiently.

Paymentology is the first to connect to Mastercard’s Cloud Edge through multiple public cloud providers simultaneously. This enables the company to utilize the flexibility of Cloud Edge, enhancing its ability to serve a wide range of clients, including those in the fintech, banking, and telecommunications sectors. The single connection to Mastercard’s products and services is expected to streamline operations for these clients.





The announcement comes at a time when fintechs, banks, and telecommunications companies are increasingly expanding their global presence. These organizations often face challenges related to specialized hardware, physical connections, and regional compliance requirements, which can delay customer adoption.





Stepping forward

Mastercard’s Cloud Edge is expected to support Paymentology in expanding its processing services by providing improved reliability and scalability for card program deployments. The collaboration is designed to simplify transactions, enhance data security, and improve performance. This is anticipated to reduce delays in service deployment and customer adoption, while providing a more reliable and secure platform.

The move towards edge computing represents an important shift in cloud infrastructure for payments, aligning with the anticipated advancements in 5G and IoT. Paymentology’s adoption of this technology is seen as a step towards enhancing data processing and transaction capabilities for more efficient operations and improved customer experiences.

Paymentology is a global issuer-processor offering technology for banks, fintechs, and telecommunications companies to issue and process a variety of card types, including prepaid, debit, credit, and multi-currency cards. The company operates on a multi-cloud platform and has a significant global presence, providing 24/7 support across multiple time zones. Paymentology emphasizes its commitment to financial inclusion and its impact on the communities in which it operates.