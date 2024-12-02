Paymentology, a global issuer processor, has announced a strategic partnership with ViaCarte, a customisable and user-friendly payment platform and issuer. This collaboration aims to transform payments throughout Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) by delivering advanced card issuance and processing solutions.





The partner’s innovative global payment solutions

Both Paymentology and ViaCarte are known for their innovative payment solutions that offer access to global card programmes. Paymentology provides banks, fintechs, and telcos with new technology, expert teams, and vast experience to seamlessly issue and process any type of physical or virtual card, including prepaid, debit, credit, multi-currency, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), or revolving credit. These services are scalable and available anywhere in the world.

ViaCarte focuses on secure and bespoke payment solutions, supporting transactions in over 135 currencies across 111 countries via scheme networks. The company provides white-label, customisable cards, e-wallets, and benefit programmes for institutions and individuals. The company differentiates itself with its high card limits, hybrid card technology, cybersecurity options, and extensive loyalty benefits and discount programmes with 350,000 retailers. Other services that ViaCarte provides include physical bank accounts (IBANs), crypto-fiat exchange, crypto loans, payroll, and remittance payment services.











Expanding card issuance in Latin America and the Caribbean

With a strong presence in the Caribbean and Latin America (LAC), ViaCarte has attracted some of the region’s largest institutions as clients, making it the ideal partner for Paymentology.

Together, Paymentology and ViaCarte will significantly increase card issuance in the LAC region, with ViaCarte acting as the BIN sponsoring institution. Clients can enjoy prepaid cards with high card limits (up to USD 500,000 on a single card), hybrid functionality (prepaid cards with superior features and the wider acceptance rates of credit cards), extensive loyalty benefits – such as cashback rewards and discounts on travel and retail purchases.

Additionally, clients have the option to add Identicate privacy protection, which was built together with cybersecurity company Norton and global insurer Lloyds of London, to protect cardholders against theft, fraud or data loss online.

This collaboration offers an all-in-one solution, including BIN sponsorship and a user-friendly dashboard, which simplifies the journey for small and medium-sized financial institutions and enterprises (SMEs) to launch their own card programmes. Clients can go to market exceptionally fast and cost-effectively thanks to the combined expertise of Paymentology and ViaCarte.

Officials from Paymentology said they are happy to partner with ViaCarte to bring card issuance and processing solutions to even more clients across Latin America and the Caribbean in a speedy and affordable way. This collaboration shows their commitment to equipping businesses of all sizes with the tools they need to win in a fast-paced financial ecosystem.

ViaCarte’s team replied that by joining forces with Paymentology, they are confident that they can deliver more value to their clients in the LAC region. Their secure, scalable, and customisable payment solutions fulfil the needs of any business looking to launch or expand their card programmes.