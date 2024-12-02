Paymentology and DolarApp augment digital payments in Mexico and beyond

DolarApp has established itself as a frontrunner in Latin America through the launch of its USD-denominated credit card. This card enables consumers to make cross-border transfers, utilise digital dollars for financial transactions, and use an international Mastercard for payments in various currencies, whether for travel or day-to-day expenses. DolarApp provides this service without imposing foreign exchange (FX) fees and with clear market rates, providing millions of Mexican travellers the opportunity to spend without constraints, benefiting from cost-effectiveness and complete transparency.

Paymentology provides DolarApp with a fast and scalable card payment programme, along with first-class tokenization and security services. The services enabled through Paymentology encompasses virtual & physical Mastercard card processing, 3DSecure technology, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.





As a result of this partnership, DolarApp is offering the convenience of both Google Pay and Apple Pay to its customers. This collaboration has enhanced payment options, ensuring a seamless and secure experience for users in the country, and when travelling, while providing a reliable platform that supports DolarApp’s growth and expansion plans.

Officials from DolarApp said they are happy to collaborate with Paymentology as their strategic partner for card issuing and processing in Mexico. Their exceptional expertise and track record in the industry, coupled with their ability to provide tailor-made and agile payment solutions align with DolarApp’s vision and requirements. Together, they are committed to launching next-generation features that will continue to elevate their customer’s experience, as they continue to grow across Latin America.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from Paymentology said they are happy to collaborate with DolarApp, a real trailblazer in the financial landscape. As one of the first international account experiences in Mexico, DolarApp has set a new standard of excellence, offering users a competitive rate outperforming by more than 1% some of the established global players in the region. Their partnership is rooted in a shared commitment to empowering people and making a tangible impact on their financial lives. They look forward to augmenting payments for people across Mexico and beyond.