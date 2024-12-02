Payment technology provider Dimebox integrates with FourStop

The partnership allows Dimebox and its clients to use FourStops complete suite of 400+ m global KYC data sources, with the ability to activate them instantly. FourStops proprietary anti-fraud tools, real-time monitoring intelligence and data aggregation analysis will integrate with Dimeboxs payment technology platform. The result is a failsafe payment solution that combines both security and payment capabilities.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, Dimebox is a payment technology provider. The company offers PSPs, acquirers, ecommerce platforms and APMs a smart payment intelligence platform with fully integrated risk management, a fraud engine powered by machine learning, chargeback automation.

4Stop is a Germany-based global KYC, compliance and anti-fraud risk management company. It offers over 400 KYC data sources to manage compliance requirements on a global scale, coupled with 4S proprietary anti-fraud technology, real-time intelligent monitoring, and data aggregation analysis.