Payment Rails launches global payout API for business payments

Payment Rails’ white-label payment infrastructure allows businesses to effectively run their own in-house global payout solution without needing to build or manage it themselves, allowing them to focus on their core business. Key features of the white-label payout platform include:

Global bank account validation

Recipient Widget for capturing bank account details

Automated white-label emails to recipients

White-label recipient bank statement descriptors

Automated returned payment handling

Payment Rails, which launched into public beta in earlier 2017, has been working with businesses with diverse and complex payout requirements, including online marketplaces, share economy, affiliate networks and influencer platforms.

Payment Rails’ infrastructure leverages Blockchain and Ripple to optimize treasury and liquidity management, and allows businesses to send payments domestically and internationally through real-time networks, faster payment systems, international ACH, and global banking networks.

The platform also uses AI and machine learning to optimize payment routing based on speed, cost and FX rates. Payment Rails also incorporates AI and fuzzy logic for AML watchlist screening, and machine learning for fraud detection.