



the expansion includes the overall integration of local payment rails, aiming to provide support for Canadian French across its solutions.

In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on Transcard’s launch in the Canadian market

Throughout this launch, Transcard is set to enhance its Canadian offerings by introducing additional bank connections and real-time payment options, including the Interac payment rail, virtual cards, or push-to-debit services. In addition, the launch represents an important step in the company’s strategy to optimise digital payment solutions for customers and businesses across the globe.

Transcard’s embedded payment platform was designed to support global payments in multiple currencies, including configurable language packs and domiciled data capabilities. At the same time, the product ensures compliance with international data protection standards, such as GDPR, RPAA, and PIPEDA.

Transcard’s SMART Suite represents a set of payment solutions that enable collaboration and sharing of payment information across several industries. The suite has the possibility to be embedded within a customer’s ERP or core system, while also connecting to existing bank accounts and supporting payment orchestration for businesses of all sizes. Its features comprise disbursements, receivables, account-to-account payments, cross-border payments, AI insights, and supply chain financing as well.

