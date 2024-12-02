



This collaboration aims to improve payment acceptance for businesses across the APAC region, enabling greater flexibility and security in digital transactions.











Through this partnership, Payment Options is expanding its capabilities beyond Card-Not-Present (CNP) ecommerce payments to include Card-Present (CP) transactions. This shift supports an omnichannel payment strategy, ensuring businesses can accept payments both online and in-person.





Strengthening QR payment capabilities

In addition to SoftPOS, Payment Options is improving its QR payment features, offering merchants a scalable and frictionless solution. With the increasing adoption of QR code payments in APAC, this development aligns with the evolving demands of the region’s digital economy.

Payment Options currently provides a wide range of payment tools, including online payment gateways, QR code payments, payment links, subscription-based payments, and a proprietary appointment scheduling platform.

The new SoftPOS solution will support contactless transactions from major card networks, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, JCB, and Discover/Diners. With MineSec’s expertise in security and compliance, Payment Options ensures that businesses can adopt mobile-first payment acceptance while maintaining regulatory compliance.





Challenges in SoftPOS implementation

Security remains one of the most significant concerns in the adoption of SoftPOS technology. Unlike traditional POS terminals with dedicated security hardware, SoftPOS relies on software-based encryption and authentication mechanisms. According to a report by Juniper Research, cybercrime losses related to digital payments are expected to exceed USD 362 billion globally between 2023 and 2028, highlighting the need for robust security in mobile payment solutions. To address these risks, technology providers like MineSec integrate secure encryption, tokenization, and compliance with PCI MPoC standards, ensuring that SoftPOS transactions remain protected against fraud and unauthorised access. However, as new threats emerge, continuous updates and real-time fraud detection measures will be essential to maintaining merchant and consumer trust.