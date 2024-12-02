Payment networks use tokenisation to extend their reach and control

As a result the payment networks are using tokenisation to extend their reach and control over the payments ecosystem, according to a new in-depth analysis by Technology Strategies International (TSI).

The report, highlights the dominant roles currently being played by established payment networks, namely, Visa, Mastercard and to a lesser extent, Interac, and suggests that issuers, processors and merchants should look carefully at the impact that this will to have on their business since there are significant implications in terms of operations, marketing, and compliance.

The report says that the benefits associated with tokenisation often tend to be strategic in nature. As a result, they tend to be longer term and in some cases are more difficult to quantify. The costs, on the other hand, tend to be operational and developmental, and therefore more immediate.

Nevertheless, ‘the business case for tokenisation is complicated by fact that there is no clear and direct revenue stream from consumers to stakeholders in the payments ecosystem for adopting tokenized payments’, according to President of TSI and co-author of the report. Furthermore, ‘consumer awareness of what tokenisation is and what the benefits might be is largely non-existent and this is exacerbated by the fact that most consumers realise that, for the most part, they have zero liability for fraudulent use of their payment instruments’.

The report goes on to point out that the traditional four-party model for payments is being supplemented by additional services in a tokenised payment world, and describes a six-party model that is more representative of the new paradigm. This model provides opportunities for introducing additional services where new business models can be developed based on the careful design of tokenisation offerings that optimize the mix of in-house, payment scheme and third-party services.

Other key findings from the report include: