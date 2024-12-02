Payment fraud is a top concern for gamers

One in three gamers (33%) is sufficiently worried enough about fraud that they are less likely to spend money on games online, the report, which surveyed 2,000 gamers in the US, UK and Germany, reveals.

However, despite concerns about fraud, gamers’ sentiment towards adopting new digital payment methods – including cryptocurrencies – is largely positive. US gamers (25%) have the most positive attitude towards cryptocurrencies, followed by gamers in Germany and the UK (18 and 16%, respectively).

Overall, when it comes to picking an online payment method, trust is the biggest factor gamers consider: 44% of paying gamers believe the in-game payment experience can be improved, with one-third of gamers frustrated by slow payment processes. For German players, a seamless payments experience is one of the main reasons why they prefer a certain payment method.

Platform is a key consideration for payments:

Mobile is the dominant platform, with 95% of respondents actively gaming on mobile devices, but it also has the lowest proportion of paying gamers due to the prevalence of free titles.

43% of gamers in Germany pay on mobile

65% of German gamers who have spent money on mobile have done so for in-game purchases.

This research project called What turns players into payers: Understanding the gaming payments experience was conducted to explore paying behaviour, payment preferences and the payment experience among gamers to gather insights into the most effective ways to optimize payments conversions in games. 2,051 gamers (playing at least two hours per week on any platform) were surveyed, across the US, UK and Germany.