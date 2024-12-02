Payment Express and Chase Paymentech complete EMV certification

The certification for the unattended industry in the US and Canadian markets enables businesses in the parking, vending and self-service kiosk sectors to start accepting new chip-based cards using Payment Express EMV technology and Chase Paymentech processing services.

Payment Express is a global payment technology provider. It provides PCI-DSS and EMV compliant payment solutions across ecommerce, retail and unattended that facilitates payments.

Chase is the US consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan, a global financial services company with assets of USD 2.4 trillion and operations in more than 60 countries. Chase serves more than 52 million consumers and small businesses through more than 5,600 bank branches, 18,700 ATMs, credit cards, mortgage offices, and online and mobile banking as well as through relationships with auto dealerships.