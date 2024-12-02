Payment Data Systems to acquire Akimbo Financial

The agreed purchase price is a total of USD 3 million. The company believes that the transaction will be accretive for 2015 depending on the timing of the transition of the Akimbo card program from their existing processor to FiCentives prepaid card platform.

Payment Data Systems is an integrated payment solutions provider to merchants and billers. The organization provides products to deliver world-class payment acceptance. Payment Data has solutions for merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

Akimbo is a social payments provider and prepaid card program manager. Akimbo has developed proprietary cardholder management web and universal mobile apps that make it easy to find and share money with friends via social media platforms or email, automate card loads and manage multiple card accounts.