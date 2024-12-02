Payment Data Systems, Pineapple Payments announce strategic partnership

The agreement enables both organisations to offer increased convenience fee and payment plans, streamlining each party’s ability to differentiate and meet the bill delivery, payment acceptance, settlement, and reconciliation needs of ISVs, merchants, and consumers. Moreover, it connects Pineapple Payments’ Invoice Manager, an online invoice and bill presentment and payment solution, into the Payment Data Systems integration layer.

Furthermore, Pineapple’s integration with Payment Data provides Pineapple access to automated and instant onboarding capabilities, both in mass as well as one customer at a time, through PayFac-in-a-Box, Payment Data Systems’ proprietary payment facilitation platform.

This combination of Payment Data’s PayFac-in-a-Box payment facilitation platform and Pineapple’s proprietary gateway product, Invoice Manager, an Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) solution, offers streamlined functionality to healthcare, education, and ambulatory industries.