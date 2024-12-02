Payment choice might influence how consumers book flights

OAG asked travelers which modern payment options they would be willing to use to book and pay for travel and related services: 49% mentioned PayPal as a top contender, followed by Apple Pay (42 %) and Google Wallet (22%).

Millennials were more than twice as likely to use bitcoin (14% vs. 6 %of the general population), and substantially more inclined to use Apple Pay (56% of millennials) and Google Wallet (29% of millennials) to pay for travel purchases.

The survey from 2,164 U.S. travelers to explore the future of travel booking, technology and payments.

Overall, the survey found that most travelers would be willing to book trips through Amazon (44%) if given the choice.

Convenience, speed and customer experience rule the travel ecosystem – and the booking and payment process is no exception, Mike Benjamin, chief technology officer of OAG, said in the press release about the results. Travelers are already relying on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook for customer service. While we dont expect a major shift in the travel booking market overnight, the threat of new startups and major tech players radically simplifying or transforming the experience should not be discounted.