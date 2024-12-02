Payment app Lydia adds Apple Pay support

User will be able to process mobile payments without the need of a credit card; the solution can work for users who have an existing physical Lydia Mastercard, launched in 2016, to make it possible for users to pay with their balance without having to wait for inbound funds to pass the SEPA transfer process.

Users can add their physical Lydia Mastercard; if yusers don’t have a card, they can also generate a virtual one via the Lydia app itself.