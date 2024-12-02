Payment Alliance International provides CardFlight EMV mobile POS

PAI will provide CardFlight’s EMV mPOS acceptance solutions to its market partner distribution network and merchant customers nationwide. CardFlight’s flagship SwipeSimple mPOS product will be provided under the name PAImobile Plus which will be PAI’s preferred mPOS solution for merchants wanting to accept mobile payments and manage their businesses via smartphones and tablets.

The solution provides encrypted EMV-ready mobile card readers that attach to iOS and Android devices via audio jack, payment acceptance applications, a reporting and administrative dashboard, and a reseller portal for on-boarding and portfolio management. Transactions will be processed by PAI via CardFlight’s Payment Card Industry (PCI) Level 1 compliant payment gateway.

CardFlight provides its customers with a mobile payments platform that includes: encrypted magnetic stripe readers that work through the audio jack of smartphones and tablets, software development kits (SDKs) for both iOS and Android platforms and a payment gateway service that allows the client to use any merchant account from their choice of processors.

In April 2015, Clearent, a credit card processing companiy, entered an agreement with CardFlight.